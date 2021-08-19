REPORT: Max Kellerman Might Be Leaving ‘First Take’

Max Kellerman’s time on “First Take” might be nearing an end.

According to Front Office Sports, the ESPN star might be leaving the popular debate show he hosts with Stephen A. Smith. If Kellerman is removed from the show, he’s not expected to be replaced and Stephen A. would do the whole thing on his own, according to the same report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If Kellerman is removed from ESPN’s arguably most popular show, he would still remain with the network and “play a very prominent role on ESPN.”

BREAKING: Max Kellerman’s nearly five-year long stint on ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith may be coming to an end. The latest from @MMcCarthyREV ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 18, 2021

Furthermore, Outkick’s Bobby Burack also reported Wednesday night that there is serious tension behind the scenes between Kellerman and Stephen A., and the latter is more or less calling the shots here.

“Stephen A’s disdain for Max Kellerman as a co-host is the worst-kept secret in sports media circles.” My column on how Stephen A’s backstage politics — and friendship with an exec — finally got Kellerman kicked off First Take.

https://t.co/ug92KCdeZ2 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) August 18, 2021

While I never want to see anyone lose their job, I certainly won’t spill a bunch of tears if Kellerman is removed from “First Take.”

It’s not just because I disagree with him. It’s because he says things that are often so partisan and untrue that you have to wonder what reality he’s living in.

Shortly after ESPN secured the SEC’s TV rights, Kellerman went on “First Take” and pretty much called fans of the conference idiots.

In the past month, ESPN’s Max Kellerman has called people in the south stupid, “almost immune to facts” and has accused “extremist right-wing agitators” of being responsible for riots across America. What planet is he living on? pic.twitter.com/I2kqxg2uXg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 23, 2020

He also once claimed that the riots all over the country in 2020 were actually started by conservatives, which we all know wasn’t true.

ESPN’s Max Kellerman says without any evidence that “extremist right-wing agitators” are responsible for the riots around America. This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/woOvFtwIvr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 22, 2020

So, while Kellerman might be losing his position on “First Take,” he’s not going to go hungry. He’s going to still have a huge role at ESPN, where he can spout off his half-cocked theories about SEC fans and riots all he wants. He just won’t do it on the network’s most popular show.