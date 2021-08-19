Editorial

Ron Rivera Says The NFL Needs To Crackdown On Taunting To Protect The Kids

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JULY 28: Head Coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team watches his team during the Washington Football Team training camp on July 28, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Washington coach Ron Rivera thinks the NFL needs to crackdown on taunting in order to protect the kids.

The NFL is going out of its way to enforce taunting rules for the 2021 season, and it’s already resulted in at least one outrageous call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Rivera isn’t torn up about it. In a video tweeted Wednesday by @MySportsUpdate, Rivera told the media that “we don’t need the young people to see” players in the NFL taunting each other.

Yes, we’re now making decisions in the NFL based on what the kids might see. You can listen to his full comments below.

This is a bit of a dramatic take from Rivera. We don’t need young people to see taunting? I’m pretty sure young football players can figure out taunting all by themselves without any help from the pros.

Of all the things the NFL shouldn’t want young players to see, taunting shouldn’t be anywhere near the top of the list.

Players get into skirmishes with opponents, they cuss people out and the NFL always has a handful of guys arrested every single season.

I would argue that all those things are worse for kids to see than taunting.

As I’ve said many times, there’s a difference between taunting after a huge play and taking things too far. As long as nobody is starting brawls, who cares? Let the players play with some passion!