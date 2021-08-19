Ron Rivera Says The NFL Needs To Crackdown On Taunting To Protect The Kids

Washington coach Ron Rivera thinks the NFL needs to crackdown on taunting in order to protect the kids.

The NFL is going out of its way to enforce taunting rules for the 2021 season, and it’s already resulted in at least one outrageous call. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Taunting is a huge emphasis by the referees this season. Benny LeMay with great effort. However, he was flagged for taunting after the pay. #Panthers 15 @ #Colts 10#NFL pic.twitter.com/II3ejx9NzT — Allen Lively (@AllenLivelyLOF) August 15, 2021

Well, Rivera isn’t torn up about it. In a video tweeted Wednesday by @MySportsUpdate, Rivera told the media that “we don’t need the young people to see” players in the NFL taunting each other.

Yes, we’re now making decisions in the NFL based on what the kids might see. You can listen to his full comments below.

Washington HC Ron Rivera on why there’s an emphasis on taunting: Says they simply don’t want it towards another player which could then escalate into something much worse. Also says it’s not a good look and pop warner/peewee football kids shouldn’t have to see that from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/TabrEHD0vx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 18, 2021

This is a bit of a dramatic take from Rivera. We don’t need young people to see taunting? I’m pretty sure young football players can figure out taunting all by themselves without any help from the pros.

#Giants owner John Mara, who is a member of the Competition Committee, on putting an emphasis on taunting: “We get kind of sick & tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field…. Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player. pic.twitter.com/HDGQSnvsYQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2021

Of all the things the NFL shouldn’t want young players to see, taunting shouldn’t be anywhere near the top of the list.

Players get into skirmishes with opponents, they cuss people out and the NFL always has a handful of guys arrested every single season.

I would argue that all those things are worse for kids to see than taunting.

The NFL’s annual rule change and points of emphasis video notes game officials have been instructed to strictly enforce taunting rules in 2021. Two violations results in automatic ejection, with fines and even suspensions (!!) in play, too.https://t.co/aMafmvxwxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

Automatic ejections and fines for taunting aren’t new, but this was an issue that competition committee chairman Rich McKay said coaches spoke up about in the spring. Exact quote from the video below. Illegal use of helmet remains a point of emphasis for officials as well. pic.twitter.com/oLLS3dOafH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 10, 2021

As I’ve said many times, there’s a difference between taunting after a huge play and taking things too far. As long as nobody is starting brawls, who cares? Let the players play with some passion!