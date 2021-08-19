Soldier Faces Jail For Feeding Cannabis Cupcakes To Troops During Live-Fire Exercise

A Canadian soldier was convicted on multiple charges stemming from an incident in 2018 where soldiers were given cupcakes laced with cannabis.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell was found guilty of dosing eight soldiers during a live-fire exercise at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown in the province of New Brunswick, the BBC reported.

The guilty verdict was announced Aug. 18 by Commander Sandra Sukstorf, the military judge presiding over the case. Sukstorf ruled that it had been proven that Cogswell knowingly gave the troops the cannabis-laced cupcakes. (RELATED: Why Did Canada Get Rid Of Their Special Forces? Former Minister Explains)

During the trial, one of the troops testified, “Small tasks were becoming harder and harder to do. I felt sluggish. I felt groggy … I just wasn’t fully there,” the CBC reported.

The soldiers who were affected compared notes and came to the conclusion they were high, and reported their symptoms to medical officers. Five of the troops later tested positive for cannabis, according to the CBC.

Major Élisabeth Baby-Cormier, the prosecutor, told the court during the trial that Cogswell “recklessly introduced risk in an already inherently risky activity, according to the outlet.

Baby-Cormier added that one soldier had been recovering from addiction and that another soldier who “made a conscious decision in her life never to try drugs” saw her choice “taken away from her” by Cogswell, the outlet stated.