Star Musicians Rushed To Hospital After Tour Bus Crashes

Several members of the popular 90s band Blues Traveler had to be rushed to the hospital after their tour bus crashed on its way to a show in Rochester, Minnesota.

The front man of the band, John Popper, and a couple other band members were injured when their tour bus lost control on I-90 and crashed into the center median ditch, leaving several people injured, Minnesota police shared with TMZ in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

A rep for Blues Traveler, Deborah Radel, told the outlet the band’s bush crashed on the interstate Wednesday night and the accident left everyone inside trapped until first responders and law enforcement got to them. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash)

Three of the band members were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Popper shared news about the crash on Facebook and explained he injured his ribs while another bandmate suffered a dislocated shoulder, the outlet noted.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median,” a message on the band’s Facebook page read. “Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and Rescue Crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”

Despite the crash, Blues Traveler is expected to perform their previously scheduled show Friday night at Mayo Civic Park in Rochester.