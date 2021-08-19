Man Suspected Of Murdering 2-Year-Old Accidentally Released From Tennessee Prison

A man suspected of murdering a 2-year-old girl was released from jail in Memphis, Tennessee, after an office clerk accidentally set his bail to an amount a thousand times lower than ordered by the judge, local CBS affiliate WREG reported Wednesday.

An office clerk accidentally set murder suspect Tylan McCray’s bond at $15,000 instead of $15 million. McCray was able to post the $15,000 by the end of the day and leave the jail, according to WREG.

He was apprehended and back in custody Wednesday afternoon, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WREG.

“Someone in the clerk’s office mistakenly entered the bond into the system as $15,000,” District Attorney Amy Weirich said, WREG reported.

McCray was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a firearm in connection with the death of 2-year-old Laylah Washington, according to WREG. He was indicted on Aug. 14, 2019, WREG reported.

Law enforcement officials said Laylah was in a car with her mother after she’d gotten into an argument with four men in a sedan in 2017, WREG reported. Laylah sustained a gunshot wound to the head after one of the men opened fire on the Washington’s vehicle and died two days later.

It’s unclear whether the employee who committed the clerical error faced any disciplinary measures, a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told WREG.

“They need to take their jobs a little more serious, especially when you’re dealing with criminals, murderers and rapists,” Laylah’s mother Leslie Washington told WREG. “I think the person needs to be reprimanded for their actions.”

“I could’ve been out somewhere and spotted him or he spotted me. That’s scary with him already attempting to kill me and my other kids,” Leslie added. (RELATED: Babysitter Charged For Killing 1-Year-Old Son Of US Soldier Reportedly Told Police He Used ‘Wrestling-Style Moves’)

McCray’s cousin, 20-year-old Brandon McCray, was allegedly driving the sedan and charged as an accessory to the incident, according to WREG.

