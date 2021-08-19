Editorial

White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn Gets Ejected After Throwing His Belt At An Umpire

Lance Lynn (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Turn2Dude/status/1428181815920058373)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn got tossed Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Following a check for foreign substances, Lynn appeared to take his belt off and throw it at an umpire from the dugout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when the umpire immediately made the decision to toss him. You can watch the moment below.

For those of you who want to see a zoomed in video, the one below is a bit blurry but might give you a better idea of what happened.

Following the game, Lynn admitted that he tossed his belt at the ump, but claimed the guy asked for it. Read into that as much as you want.

Does anyone like foreign substance checks in baseball? The answer to that is no, but that doesn’t mean you should toss your belt at a ref.

That’s a great way to make sure you get tossed out.

Having said that, we need anything we can get in order to make baseball games more exciting. If that means players and umpires have to get into it, then so be it.

I’m here for it!

Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments!