White Sox Pitcher Lance Lynn Gets Ejected After Throwing His Belt At An Umpire

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn got tossed Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Following a check for foreign substances, Lynn appeared to take his belt off and throw it at an umpire from the dugout. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when the umpire immediately made the decision to toss him. You can watch the moment below.

Lance Lynn was ejected from the game after it appeared he tossed his belt toward the umpire during a foreign substance check pic.twitter.com/fcTEsM3iI5 — A’s on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 19, 2021

For those of you who want to see a zoomed in video, the one below is a bit blurry but might give you a better idea of what happened.

This is zoomed in footage so it’s a little blurry, but Lance Lynn was ejected when you see him walk in the dugout placing his hat and glove down for the ump to check, then he throws his belt out of the dugout toward the ump. 🤣 #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/7gnX9lWdfj — The Dude (@Turn2Dude) August 19, 2021

Following the game, Lynn admitted that he tossed his belt at the ump, but claimed the guy asked for it. Read into that as much as you want.

Lance Lynn on why he was thrown out of the game: “He yells at me that he needs to see my belt, so I toss it up and he throws me out… Obviously, I hurt his feelings.” pic.twitter.com/rue6MKpa8M — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 19, 2021

Does anyone like foreign substance checks in baseball? The answer to that is no, but that doesn’t mean you should toss your belt at a ref.

That’s a great way to make sure you get tossed out.

It appears AL ERA leader Lance Lynn has been ejected after a foreign substance check pic.twitter.com/oQLHe74Knv — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 19, 2021

Having said that, we need anything we can get in order to make baseball games more exciting. If that means players and umpires have to get into it, then so be it.

I’m here for it!

Wish we had Lance Lynn mic’d up tonight. In fact, every night, but especially tonight. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 19, 2021

