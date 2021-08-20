‘Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Shares A Look At Season 15, Episode 1 Appears To Cover Riots

It looks like “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” plans on taking zero prisoners from the jump of season 15.

Star and creator Rob McElhenney released a look at the first episode of season 15 Thursday on TikTok and the premiere episode is titled “2020: A Year in Review.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

McElhenny was also decked out in tactical gear and “Don’t Tread On Me” patch. Give it a watch below.

I think it’s safe to say “Always Sunny” is going to turn everything up to 100 right from the start of season 15, and I’m here for it.

The fact Mac is wearing tactical gear with a “Don’t Tread On Me” patch makes it clear to me that the episode is going to cover riots.

The question is whether or not it’ll be the riot at the Capitol on January 6 or if it’ll be the riots that unfolded across America in 2020.

As a betting man, I’m guessing it’ll be both. “Always Sunny” is at its best when it’s destroying liberals and conservatives, and the past year and a half has provided more than enough content.

America also just needs “Sunny” back. “South Park” and the FXX hit are pretty much the only shows on TV that will actually push the limits.

In an era of rampant cancel culture, we need great comedy more than ever.

There’s no announced release date for the hit show, but I’ll make sure you’re all updated whenever I know!