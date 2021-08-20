US Sanctions More Russians Over Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

The Biden administration said Friday it will impose sanctions on one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals over their involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the administration submitted a report to Congress listing the vessel and two individuals who will be sanctioned under the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act (PEESA). He noted the vessel listed in the report, along with one additional Russian vessel involved in the pipeline project, will be identified as blocked property.

“Today’s report is in line with the United States’ continuing opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the U.S. Government’s continued compliance with PEESA, as amended,” Blinken said.

The administration did not publicly name the vessel and two individuals listed in its report to Congress. Blinken noted the U.S. has now identified 16 entities and seven individuals in total to be subject to sanctions over their involvement in the pipeline project.

Although the administration has imposed sanctions in response to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the U.S. and Germany announced in July that the two countries were backing the completion of the project, which will transport natural gas from Russia to Germany through the Baltic Sea.

The administration in May also waived sanctions on the company in charge of building the pipeline, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its CEO Matthias Warnig, despite noting in an earlier report to Congress that the company had engaged in “sanctionable activity.” (RELATED: President Biden Overruled Staff To Stop Sanctions Against The Nord Stream 2 Pipeline)

“Even as the Administration continues to oppose the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, including via our sanctions, we continue to work with Germany and other allies and partners to reduce the risks posed by the pipeline to Ukraine and frontline NATO and EU countries and to push back against harmful Russian activities, including in the energy sphere,” Blinken said in the statement.

The administration also said Friday it will impose additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was sentenced to prison earlier in the year.