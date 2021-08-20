Yet Another Bernie-Supporting, Socialist Millennial Buys A Multi-Million Dollar Home

Bernie Sanders-supporting, socialist millennial Hasan Piker recently bought a multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles and is being called out on social media for profiting off socialism.

The 30-year-old progressive political commentator currently streams video game play and commentary on Twitch as he shares his socialist-leaning political thoughts with 1.5 million followers, Dexerto.com reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Mocks ISIS Victim Kayla Mueller Then Takes It Back)

Now, the man who said “communism has never been achieved” and that “there’s never been a true fucking communist state” has purchased a $2.74 million home in West Hollywood, CA, Dirt.com noted. Photos of the home can be seen here.

After reports came out, a backlash ensued against Piker who defended himself, stating that everyone needs to “collectively calm down” and told people who don’t like him can suck his “d*ck.” (RELATED: Young Turks Contributor Hasan Piker Makes Fun Of Rep. Crenshaw’s Missing Eye In Vulgar Rant; Believes U.S. Deserved 9/11)

In one instance, he called out a person who said it was “immoral” for him not to donate significant amounts of money to charity given his wealth. Piker tweeted that he’s donated in the past both privately and publicly.

i do donate, some public most not. however this is a fucking brain dead take that keeps dumbasses thinking that bill gates is a good guy btw. https://t.co/BsqpSRV3KP — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 20, 2021

The former contributor on “The Young Turks” has previously said he won’t get into his personal designation politically speaking other than to say he’s “a leftist” and “an anti-capitalist.”

In the clip above, Piker said America is currently a social democracy and “should be striving towards Communism.” It starts at the 13:35 minute mark.

“The funniest part about this is that the no matter how much all of these fucking nerds fight amongst each other in extremely sweaty ways (noting the Classical Marxist,Communist, Orthodox marxist),” Hasan shared. “Most Americans believe this (Social democracy) is also this (Communism).”

“Even though this (social democracy) this is what the norm should be right now and we should be striving towards this (Communism),” he added.

In 2019, Piker said “America deserved 9/11” and once called the Taliban “brave in a swipe at former U.S. Navy SEAL officer and current Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw who lost is right eye from an IED explosion.

Cenk’s Nephew called the man who took @DanCrenshawTX‘s eye a “brave fucking soldier” This is what happens when you’re gifted a job by your Uncle you know you didn’t earn & it eats away at your mental state. pic.twitter.com/BohESrbvJ6 — Sean Fitzgerald (@IamSean90) August 21, 2019

“This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old,” Hasan shared during Joe Rogan’s podcast. “What the f-ck. What the f-ck is wrong with this dude?”

“Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f-cking soldier — f-cked his eye hole with their d-ck?” he added.

Later, he said “America deserved 9/11, dude.”

“Fuck it I’m saying it,” he added.