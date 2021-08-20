Conservative Media Company Is The Fastest-Growing Advertising And Marketing Business In The US, According To Inc. 5000

Olympic Media, a conservative digital media company, is the fastest-growing private advertising business in the U.S., according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

A conservative digital media company’s focus on the culture wars in America appears to be paying off, as it is the fastest-growing private advertising and marketing business in the U.S., according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list released Tuesday.

“We focus on working with groups that are advocating for or otherwise advancing conservative causes or conservative beliefs,” Olympic Media Founder and CEO Ryan Coyne told the Daily Caller News Foundation on Thursday.

Olympic was founded in 2018 and has had many high-profile clients, such as Reps. Elise Stefanik, Jim Jordan, and Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Bill Hagerty and Turning Point USA.

The list ranks companies by their overall revenue growth over a three-year period, according to its website. Olympic ranked 13th overall with 20,330% growth.

Coyne attributed the success to the company’s “differentiated business model.” It takes a “zero risk approach, whereby we only are able to be successful financially if our clients are successful financially.”

He also praised the team they had put together, saying they are “extraordinarily dedicated to our clients and the causes they represent.” (RELATED: Dow And S&P 500 Close At Record Highs For Third Straight Day)

“What we’re building is … a pro-America, American exceptionalism-type brand that makes no apologies for anything,” and doesn’t give in to “what we consider woke nonsense,” he told the DCNF.

Coyne considers 2020 to be the group’s first full election cycle it participated in and noted that they were able to “bring on a number of different, fairly little known clients and turn them into pretty much household names on the conservative side of things.”

He cited Cawthorn as an example, who fittingly claimed to have built his “staff around comms rather than legislation” in an email obtained by Time in January.

Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Kimberly Klacik, a Republican candidate for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in 2020, also saw her profile rise due to a viral campaign ad that Olympic promoted. She ended up losing the heavily blue district’s seat by 43 points, however.

Klacik paid about $3.7 million of the $8.3 million she raised over the course of the campaign to Olympic, The Washington Post reported, but she later wrote that much of the price tag was due to Facebook and YouTube’s “ridiculous fees to advertise.”

Coyne said anyone arguing Olympic made that level of money from the race is either “a competitor, a moron, or a writer for the Washington Post.” He’s also confident the company has the ability to make inroads in bluer areas of the country, citing the wins of Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in Georgia as examples.

“Democrats did an enormously … successful job going down there and flipping those seats. And it’s because they invested heavily and they worked hard in what were traditionally red areas,” he said. “Are some of these districts longer fights? Absolutely. But does that mean that they should go uncontested? Absolutely not.”

Regardless of the loss, Coyne noted Klacik now has a much larger platform than she previously did. She also remains a client of Olympic, according to the company.

Looking ahead to 2022, Coyne says his company will be “taking on wokeism head-on” and “unapologetic for American greatness.” The Make America Great Again message, he said, “still resonates deeply.”

