Demi Lovato: ‘There Might Be A Time Where I Identify As Non-Binary’

Demi Lovato talked about a recent self-discovery journey after coming out as non-binary and admitted there could be a time when the singer identifies “as trans.”

The 29-year-old opened up about the end of the engagement to Max Ehrich during an appearance on "The 19th Represents Summit" with Kate Sosin and said it led "to ignoring all the parts" of the superstar that Lovato "didn't think were digestible for" Ehrich. The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Friday.

"The dissolvement of that relationship was actually probably the best thing that's happened to me, because of what that led inside of myself," Demi explained. "I was able to stand on my own two feet without needing someone else to validate me or to make me feel accepted."

"When I said goodbye to that relationship, I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self," Lovato added, calling it "the dissolvement of all things that had held" Demi back from identifying as the person the star does today.

Later, the “Sober” hitmaker admitted the journey is ongoing. The singer could identify as “trans” at some point or even as “a woman” when the star’s older.

“I don’t know what this looks like for me,” Demi explained. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman, I don’t know what that looks like, but for me, in this moment right now, this is how I identify.”