‘I’m Stunned’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Biden News Conference ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever In Terms Of What Reality Is’

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane said during Friday’s broadcast of “America Reports” that President Joe Biden’s latest news conference on Afghanistan made “no sense whatsoever in terms of what reality is.”

“I’m stunned by some of these comments,” Keane told Fox News hosts Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher. “It makes no sense whatsoever in terms of what reality is.” (RELATED: Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘If We Leave Any Americans Behind’ Or Any Afghan Allies, Joe Biden Deserves To Be Impeached)

The retired four-star general began the segment noting that Biden is “surrounded by people who have access to global information” and that he receives a daily presidential briefing that includes not just intelligence reports but “other things that are happening that are impacting the United States.”

Keane refuted Biden’s claim that NATO allies had not been critical of America’s exit strategy and questioned how the president could not know that. “You’re telling me that no one has told the president of the United States that? I mean that’s pretty outrageous.”

The Fox News contributor also took issue with Biden “looking us in the face and telling us there is no al Qaida left in Afghanistan” and called the claim “not factual.” The general also insisted it was important to “remember what has happened here, we had a huge intelligence robust capability that we wanted to keep in place” in Afghanistan and asked how the U.S. would continue to track international terrorism in Afghanistan “when we’ve lost the eyes and the ears of our intel community on the ground.”(RELATED: Trump Flames Afghanistan Withdrawal, Calls It ‘The Greatest Embarrassment … In The History Of Our Country’)

Republicans have openly questioned Biden’s current mental state over his decisions and comments relating to Afghanistan and are calling on him to resign.

Although Americans and refugees are getting out of the country, C-17 Globemaster flights are reportedly leaving well under capacity. Biden has vowed to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies from the region.