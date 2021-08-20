The Jaguars Still Aren’t Ready To Name Trevor Lawrence The Team’s Starting QB

The Jacksonville Jaguars still won’t name Trevor Lawrence the team’s starting quarterback.

The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has been battling with Gardner Minshew for the starting job, and the latter is doing enough to make the decision difficult for the Jags. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, no official decision has been made.

“Right now, they are still status quo. We’re trying to make everybody better. We want competition at each and every position. Both guys are getting better because of it,” offensive coordinator said about the QB battle, according to The Florida Times-Union.

It’s truly incredible that Minshew is playing so well that the Jaguars aren’t ready to officially name the top pick in the draft the team’s starting quarterback.

More than anything, it’s a testament to how gutsy and tough Minshew is as a player and guy. He vowed to not go down without a fight and he clearly meant it.

He’s giving Lawrence all kinds of problems.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer says the team hasn’t decided who will be the Week 1 starting QB and it’s still an open competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/szOHMxMRdE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2021

Do I think Lawrence will ultimately end up winning the starting job? For sure. This is his franchise and I don’t think anyone with a functioning brain disagrees.

The question is when he’ll officially get the keys to the kingdom. As of right now, it might not be as soon as expected.

We’ll see what happens when week one rolls around, but it’s clear the Jaguars have a serious battle on their hands. As a football fan, it’s what we like to see.