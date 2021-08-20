EDITORIAL: Joe Biden Forgot The Most Important Thing About Afghanistan

The President of the United States’ number one responsibility is to keep the American people safe, particularly from foreign threats. That makes the failure of the Biden administration to guarantee the safe passage of Americans out of Afghanistan all the more shocking.

President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has hit quite a few snags, to put it charitably. Of all the things to mess up, the botching of the evacuation of Americans from Kabul has to be considered the biggest failure of the operation.