Biden Ignores Brits, Claims Allies Haven’t Questioned Withdrawal

President Joe Biden claimed during a Friday press conference that he has not seen any criticism from allied nations of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, apparently ignoring cross-partisan criticism from British Members of Parliament (MPs).

“I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world. I’ve spoken with our NATO allies. We’ve spoken with NATO allies, the secretary of state, our national security adviser has been in contact with his counterparts throughout the world and our allies, as has the general —or, excuse me, I keep calling him a general — but my secretary of defense. The fact of the matter is, I have not seen that. The matter of fact is, I’ve gotten the exact opposite,” Biden told The Associated Press’ Zeke Miller about allied criticism of the American withdrawal.

Numerous MPs blasted Biden after he failed to return a phone call from Prime Minister Boris Johnson for nearly 36 hours. (RELATED: ‘Is This The End Of America As The Global Super Power?’: Nigel Farage Issues Dire Warning After Biden’s Bungled Exit)

Conservative MP and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat slammed Biden’s criticism of Afghan troops as “shameful” during a Wednesday floor speech.

“I’ve watched good men go into the earth, taking with them a part of me, and a part of all of us,” he said. “Those who have never fought for the colors they fly should be careful of criticizing those who have.”

“To overlook the fighting of the Afghan troops and forces, and the fact that they have been at the forefront of that fighting in recent years, is wrong,” Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said. More than 60,000 Afghan troops and police were killed fighting the Taliban over the last two decades, according to a Brown University estimate.

“The Biden government have just come in and, without looking at what is happening on the ground, have taken a unilateral decision, throwing us and everybody else to the fire,” Labour MP and former Defense Minister Khalil Mahmood added.