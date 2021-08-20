Cuomo’s Replacement For New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, Holds Fundraiser Without Masks

Despite voicing support for a statewide mask mandate in New York schools, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, did not wear a mask Wednesday to her fundraising event, according to photos Mark Poloncarz posted on Twitter.

Hochul will become New York’s 57th governor — and New York’s first female governor — Tuesday when current Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns. She is beginning to raise money for her campaign that starts next year for a full, four-year term as governor, Buffalo News reported. The fundraiser Wednesday was held at Fontana’s Grove in West Seneca, several sources reported, including Buffalo News.

“What a great birthday (and anniversary) celebration for our next Governor [Kathy Hochul]! It was my honor to introduce her tonight,” Poloncarz, a fellow Democrat who is serving his third term as Erie County’s eighth county executive, tweeted. “As we know in Erie County, she will work exceptionally hard for the people of NY and is more than ready to lead our great state. Excelsior!”

Even though Poloncarz issued strict mask mandates in Erie County, he got caught golfing with his friends without wearing a mask, WKBW News reported. Poloncarz also was caught at a public skating rink with at least 10 other people less than two weeks after his department of health shut down a separate ice rink for hosting a hockey scrimmage, Erie County Comptroller, Stefan Mychajliw, told Daily Caller.

“Most people are outraged over the whole hypocrisy where Hochul’s donors and close friends do not have to wear masks—they don’t social distance—but they’re forcing kids to do so,” Mychajliw told The Daily Caller. “It’s the height of Hochul hypocrisy.”

“You won’t catch COVID as long as you are a political donor,” Mychajliw added.

Hochul has consistently said she supports mask mandates in New York’s public schools.

“Kids are least susceptible for acquiring and sharing COVID and most school buildings are not air-conditioned,” Mychajliw said. “It’s abusive to force a child to wear a mask in 80- to 90-degree heat without air conditioning.”

“Rules for thee but not for me,” he added.