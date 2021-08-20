Landon Dickerson Shows Up To The Eagles/Patriots Preseason Game Wearing Overalls

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was on a different level Thursday night.

Dickerson showed up to the Eagles preseason game against the Patriots wearing overalls and a hat, and it’s one of the boldest NFL outfits that we’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s vibing and then there’s vibing like Dickerson was Thursday night before the 35-0 preseason loss.

This is OL Landon Dickerson, who is not playing tonight, with his pre-game gear.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/L4zm507J71 — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) August 19, 2021

I don’t know much about Dickerson, but I’m already a huge fan. I’m 100% sold. I don’t need to hear anything else.

Any player that shows up to a preseason game looking like this is a grade-A guy in my book. Clearly, he has an incredible sense of humor.

Look up Offensive Lineman in the dictionary and there is a picture of Landon Dickerson pic.twitter.com/TF3zYaIeOq — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 19, 2021

Look, we all know the preseason is a complete joke in the NFL. Nobody – and I mean absolutely nobody – takes it seriously.

If fans don’t treat it like it’s serious, why the hell should the players? Dickerson was having fun Thursday night and there’s nothing wrong with that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Clark NBC (@johnclarknbc)

Props to Dickerson for stealing the show. He’s going to be an NFL star if Thursday night is an accurate indication of the moxie in his soul.