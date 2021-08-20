LeBron James Hits Back At Executives Giving Him Zero Votes For The Best Player In The NBA

LeBron James has responded to NBA scouts and executives apparently not showing him enough respect.

ESPN recently polled 10 unnamed scouts and executives on the best player in the NBA, and the four-time champion received zero votes.

All ten votes were evenly split between Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James hit back Thursday afternoon when he tweeted, “THANK YOU! As if I didn’t need more to [gas emoji] ME! #Washed [crown emoji].”

Once again, LeBron James just can’t help himself from making sure the spotlight is squarely on him. It’s a story as old as time!

Instead of giving props to Durant and Giannis, he had to hit back and make it all about himself. At this point, nothing else would be expected.

If LeBron James was really bothered by receiving zero votes, he’d keep his head down and get to work. He wouldn’t demand attention on Twitter.

He’d be in the gym working hard to win a fifth ring. That’s what matters. Social media chatter means nothing. All his tweet does is make him look desperate and a bit pathetic.

Grow up, LeBron! Grow up!