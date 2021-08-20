Moving Vans Spotted Outside Of NY Governor’s Mansion As Cuomo Prepares To Leave

As Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to leave office after his resignation, moving vans have reportedly been spotted outside the New York governor’s mansion.

Office of General Services spokesperson Joe Brill told the Associated Press (AP) that Cuomo will have to vacate the Executive Mansion before Monday’s end, his last full day in the office before New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul takes the reins Tuesday at midnight. Movers were seen placing boxes and pieces of artwork in moving vans Friday, while other workers loaded items into an SUV with Office of General Services license plates, according to the AP.

A moving van was seen at the governor’s mansion in Albany as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares for his last days in office. Cuomo is scheduled to have a final day as governor on Monday, before handing over to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at midnight. https://t.co/4cd75R5gaH — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

Cuomo resigned in the wake of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ independent investigation that found he had sexually harassed or assaulted eleven women. Cuomo still denies that he sexually harassed any of these women, many of whom are former staffers. At the same time, Cuomo was beleaguered by his pandemic policy and the COVID-19 nursing home scandal. (RELATED: Cuomo’s Resignation Shows Just How Skewed Our Moral Compass Is)

Office of General Service workers at the executive mansion with the moving van Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/3lXttZg9Mj — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) August 20, 2021

The soon-to-be-former governor has not indicated where he will be living once he leaves the governor’s mansion. Previously, Cuomo owned property in Mount Kisco with television personality Sandra Lee but sold the property after the pair split, according to the AP.