‘Give Me Nine Guys’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Says He Could ‘Grab The Americans’ In Afghanistan

Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who killed Osama bin Laden said Friday that he could rescue Americans in Afghanistan with “nine guys” and urged the Biden administration to not “ask permission from the enemy.”

“Look, I don’t want to be in charge but if I was, oh I want to get the Americans? Cool. Give me nine guys: I’m going to walk through the streets and I’m going to kill everyone I see and I’m going to grab the Americans,” O’Neill told “Fox News Primetime.”

“It’s not difficult. But we have these people who are in charge that are a disgrace.” (RELATED: Trump Flames Afghanistan Withdrawal, Calls It ‘The Greatest Embarrassment … In The History Of Our Country’)

The veteran said he is “amazed that there hasn’t been at least 30 generals and admirals that haven’t resigned or been fired today.” He claimed that is because President Joe Biden is the commander-in-chief.

Calling the withdrawal from Afghanistan “nonsense,” O’Neill said he has been talking to military personnel about the situation and that “they tell me is they feel gross. And that’s how you should feel. You should feel gross. We don’t ask the Taliban permission … We kick their ass — that’s it.”

The former Navy SEAL said he is “very, very angry” because throughout his military career he “never once lost a fight.” He said when American forces meet the Taliban “face to face, we crush them.”

O’Neill criticized the two attempts impeachment trials of former President Donald Trump but suggested “if anything deserves an impeachment, it’s right now.”

He urged the Biden administration to get more aggressive with the Taliban. “We don’t ask the enemy for permission. We go in there. We crush them. We win every single time. And then we leave with our people.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Stunned’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Biden News Conference ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever In Terms Of What Reality Is’)

Republicans have openly questioned Biden’s current mental state over his decisions and comments relating to Afghanistan and are calling on him to resign. Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday that President Joe Biden should be impeached if any American or Afghan ally is left to the mercy of the Taliban.

Although Americans and refugees are getting out of the country, C-17 Globemaster flights are reportedly leaving well under capacity. Biden has vowed to evacuate all Americans and Afghan allies from the region.