Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Says He ‘Definitely Would’ve’ Taken ‘Jeopardy!’ Job

Packers’ star QB Aaron Rodgers said he “definitely would’ve” taken the “Jeopardy!” job if they would’ve been able to work around his football schedule.

“Yeah, I definitely would’ve,” the Green Bay quarterback shared during his appearance on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio when asked about hosting the show in the wake of Alex Trebek’s passing, according to NFL.com. “I mean if they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure,” he added. (RELATED: Alex Trebek’s Wife Opens Up About The ‘Blessings That Came’ Following The ‘Jeopardy!’ Host’s Cancer Diagnosis)

Rodgers’ comments came out before reports surfaced that the popular game show’s newly named host Mike Richards had stepped down from the job following criticism from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) about allegedly “disparaging remarks” he made in the past “about Jews, women & Asians.”

New “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards’ disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter.

Stereotyping is an entry point to hate and his apology lacks acknowledgment of its harm.

This reported pattern warrants an investigation. https://t.co/0D8D7441vU — ADL (@ADL) August 19, 2021

The Packers’ star previously guest-hosted the famed show for two weeks in April and made it clear he would be interested in scoring the gig permanently, noting how the show only films 46 days a year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“That was so much fun,” Rodgers shared at the time. “That was just so much fun. I spent a lot of time studying and getting ready for it. I definitely wanted it, was interested in finding a way to make it work with my schedule and their schedule and filming. But I had such a blast. I have zero regrets with how it all went. It was such a special environment. It was surreal to be on that stage.”