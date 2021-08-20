REPORT: Multiple Kentucky Football Players Arrested On First-Degree Burglary Charges

Multiple members of the Kentucky Wildcats football team have reportedly been arrested.

According to WKYT, Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams will all be in court Friday after being charged with first-degree burglary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The six football players were charged after allegedly showing up at a party uninvited, being thrown out and then returning with more guys to force their way in.

At one point, Tisdale allegedly pointed a gun at the victim, according to the same report. He’s also been charged with wanton endangerment.

Head coach Mark Stoops released the following statement:

I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.

As I always say, the three men have every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here in America, and we should all be very grateful for it.

JUST IN | Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday.

We know they’re all charged with first-degree burglary. #WKYT https://t.co/asDEjZ0C4N — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 19, 2021

Having said that, this isn’t a minor slap on the wrist kind of situation. They’re not accused of drinking a few too many light beers or smoking a joint.

They’re accused of forcing their way into a party and Tisdale is accused of brandishing a weapon. Generally speaking, the criminal justice system doesn’t treat such allegations lightly.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened with these six Kentucky football players. It sounds like a bad situation.