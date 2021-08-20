School Board Bans CRT After Black Father Tells Them It Keeps Racism On ‘Life Support’

A school board in Colorado Springs recently voted to ban critical race theory (CRT) instruction after testimony from a black father, who argued racism in the U.S. would “by and large be dead” if it weren’t for certain institutions “keeping it on life support.”

“I am a direct descendant of the North American slave trade. Both my parents are black. All four of my grandparents are black, all eight of my great great grandparents, and all 16 of my great greats,” the unidentified father said during the board meeting, according to a video shared Thursday by prominent CRT critic Christopher Rufo.

“I am not oppressed. I’m not oppressed and I’m not a victim,” he proclaimed.

This Colorado Springs father denounces critical race theory and says that “racism in America would be dead today if not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support”—including public education. Following his testimony, the school board voted 3-2 to ban CRT. pic.twitter.com/sK1TLS69MQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2021

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The father, who said he has three children, argued that “racism in America would by and large be dead today if it were not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support,” adding that “one of those institutions is the American education system.” (RELATED: A Parent-Led Rebellion Against Critical Race Theory Is Storming School Boards Across The Country)

He went on to argue he “can think of nothing more damaging to a society than to tell a baby born today, that she has grievances against another baby born today, simply because of what their ancestors may have done two centuries ago.”

“There’s simply no point in doing that to our children, and putting critical race theory into our classrooms in part does that. Putting critical theory into our classrooms is not combating racism. It’s fanning the flames of what little embers are left. I encourage you to support this resolution. Let racism die the death it deserves,” he concluded, to a standing ovation.

The Colorado Springs District 49 school board ultimately voted 3-2 on banning CRT instruction from its classrooms following parents’ testimonies, KKTV reported.

A summary of the resolution written by school board director Ivy Liu and secretary Rick Van Wieren stated CRT “excludes individuals who merely advocate for neutral principles of the Constitution, or who deny or question the extent to which white supremacy shapes our institutions.”