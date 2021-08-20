Terrell Owens Says He Could Still Play In The NFL, Claims To Run A 4.4 40

Terrell Owens wants to make an NFL comeback at the age of 47.

The legendary wide receiver hasn't played in a regular season game since 2010, but that's not stopping him from trying to get back in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

“There’s no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today,” Owens told TMZ during a recent interview when talking about wanting to play again. He also added that he still runs a 4.4 40, which is simply absurd if it’s true.

You can listen to his full comments to TMZ below.

I never cheer against anyone trying to accomplish their goals and make their money. Everyone should chase a dream, but let’s get real.

There is zero shot Terrell Owens is going to ever play in the NFL again. It’s been more than a decade since he played in a regular season game.

I drag Kaepernick for not playing since 2016 and thinking he’s still got the goods. Kaep returning to the NFL is honestly more realistic than Owens ever playing again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

Most receivers never make it to the age of 30 in the NFL. The idea of one playing at 47 is just laughable. Owens is legit old enough to be some NFL players’ dad at this point.

Guys that old generally don’t take hits on an NFL field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terrell Owens (@terrellowens)

I could be wrong, but I somehow doubt it! Let us know in the comments if you think Owens will ever play in the NFL again.