Video Appears To Show Baby Being Handed Over Kabul Airport Wall To Escape, Woman Reportedly Follows

A video seems to show a baby being handed over a wall at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan to escape the Taliban takeover.

The short video, which was circulating social media, appears to show a man lifting a baby up to U.S. soldiers at the Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A soldier proceeds to grab the child by the arm and lift him up over the airport wall before being handed to other soldiers. Men can be heard saying, “baby, baby.” A woman is also helped over the wall, according to another video reported on by NBC. (RELATED: Taliban Reportedly ‘Beating And Harassing Evacuees, Scaring Many Off’)

Video is circulating on social media of parents handing over their babies to US forces at Kabul airport in #Afghanistan amid the #Taliban takeover. pic.twitter.com/LTKcVgsYjR — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) August 19, 2021

Several videos have emerged in recent days of children being passed through chaotic crowds at the Kabul airport in hopes they are sent to a safe destination. A separate video shows what appears to be a toddler girl being passed through the crowd and into the arms of U.S. soldiers, an apparent attempt to evacuate the child from the area.

WATCH: A small Afghan child was pulled over a wall to U.S. soldiers as large crowds gathered outside the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/sOsfhm6Fin — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) August 19, 2021

Chaos has erupted in Afghanistan as the U.S. Government attempts to evacuate an estimated 15,000 Americans and an unknown numbers of Afghan allies and refugees. About 80,000 Afghans have applied for Special Immigrant Visas, according to NBC News.

Approximately 7,000 individuals have been evacuated from the area as of Thursday afternoon, according to CNBC.