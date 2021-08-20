‘We Look Forward To Welcoming Him’: Barron Trump To Attend Private High School In Palm Beach

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has enrolled at a private high school in Palm Beach, Florida, and is listed as part of the graduating class of 2024.

“We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community,” the school’s Director of Advancement Scott Siegfried at Oxbridge Academy shared in a statement about the 15-year-old first son’s enrollment. The statement was noted by People magazine in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Barron Trump Towers Over His Mother Melania In Shots From Outing In New York)

Barron Trump Enrolls in Private School in Palm Beach After Family Leaves White House https://t.co/JjCNx9UnhE — People (@people) August 20, 2021

Speaking to the Palm Beach Post, Siegfried shared it would be the first time the private school has had to deal with Secret Service, the outlet noted.

"They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations," he added. "They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic."

A spokesperson for the former president and former first lady Melania Trump confirmed to the outlet that Barron would be attending the school but declined to say anything further, according to the outlet. Oxbridge Academy in located in Palm Beach County and tuition to attend the private school for the 2021-2022 school year costs $34,800, according to its website.

It was was founded in 2011 by billionaire William Koch, brother to Charles and David Koch, People reported.