WH Comms Director Struggles To Answer CNN Anchor Brianna Keilar’s Direct Questions On Helping Americans, Allies

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told CNN on Friday morning that President Joe Biden is “laser-focused” on getting Americans out of Afghanistan but struggled to explain how the administration would exactly do that.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar questioned why the Pentagon said it had the capacity to get 5,000 to 9,000 people out of the Kabul airport each day when only 3,000 were rescued over the previous 24 hours.

“What is the administration doing to get to that number that you do have the capacity for?” Keilar asked.

“Everything within our power. The president is laser-focused on getting every American who wants to get out of Afghanistan out of Afghanistan and our Afghan allies as well,” Bedingfield responded. Keilar again pushed for a more specific answer on what issues the White House was addressing to reach the number the Pentagon said.

What you are not saying — I’m hearing in there that you’re prepared to leave people behind [in Afghanistan]@WHCommsDir: We’re doing everything we can to get as many people out who want to get out before the August 31st deadline. pic.twitter.com/Gtfze5sYt0 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 20, 2021

Bedingfield said the administration is trying to get more airplanes and people to the airport, again claiming Biden is “laser-focused” on the situation.

“I think the other thing that I would say about all this, Brianna, that is important not to lose, is this doesn’t all happen, this is not something that just happens, this is the result of planning. I know there has been a lot of criticism of the effort and how things have played out over the last couple of days. But the truth is the president prepared for this possibility,” Bedingfield began to explain before Keilar cut her off.

“What is going to be done? I’m not hearing anything about safety corridors. We know the British and the French are actually going into Kabul for extractions of their citizens and the U.S. isn’t considering doing that … So what concrete steps are being taken to deal with that bottleneck of getting people into the airport?” Keilar asked. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Baby Being Handed Over Kabul Airport Wall To Escape, Woman Reportedly Follows)

Bedingfield again claimed Biden is “laser-focused,” adding that the Pentagon would know answers to such logistical questions. She also said she was unable to provide an accurate number on how many Americans were still stuck in Afghanistan.

Planes departing the airport in Kabul have reportedly been leaving below full capacity.

Keilar again cut Bedingfield off, asking how the administration plans to also address the Afghans who helped the U.S. Bedingfield said the administration was trying to address those concerns as well.

“You’ll work to get them out, but this isn’t horseshoes, close doesn’t matter, will you get them out?” Keilar pushes.

Bedingfield again said the administration was trying to work on the visa program.

“I’m hearing in there that you are prepared to leave people behind,” Keilar said.

“We are doing everything we can to get as many people out that want to get out before the August 31 deadline. That is the sole focus of the president of the United States.”