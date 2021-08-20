‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ Will Premiere December 19

“1883” will start for fans in December.

The highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” prequel series will premiere Dec. 19 on Paramount+, according to a release from the studio. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

It was announced late Thursday afternoon that season four of “Yellowstone” will premiere Nov. 7.

We’re getting two new seasons of the “Yellowstone” universe a little more than a month apart, and I couldn’t be more pumped.

It’s the best show on TV, and we’re now going to find out how the Duttons came to Montana and took control.

If these developments don’t amp you up, then you’re probably not a real fan.

Also, “1883” stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. That’s a hell of a star power for a TV show, especially when talking about Elliott.

That man is the king when it comes to western content.

Nov. 7 and Dec. 19 can’t get here soon enough. There’s almost too much “Yellowstone” content to handle, and that’s a great thing!

