Cuomo Issues State Of Emergency As Category One Hurricane Nears New York

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday — a mere two days prior to the date he is supposed to leave office — over an approaching Hurricane Henri.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to the damage that is possible after dealing with a hurricane – we experienced it with Superstorm Sandy and Henri is set to be that level of storm,” the outgoing governor said, referring to a 2012 hurricane that resulted in $70 in damages and 147 deaths.

Cuomo also announced the deployment of 500 National Guard troops to Long Island and the Hudson Valley region. The troops will assist localities with storm response efforts, according to the governor’s website.

I have declared a State of Emergency in advance of #HurricaneHenri. 500 National Guard Troops have been called up & state assets have been prepositioned for storm response efforts. NYers in affected areas: Prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and power outages. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 21, 2021

The National Hurricane Center warned early Saturday of “dangerous storm surge, hurricane conditions, and flooding rainfall” in a number of the northeastern states. (RELATED: Hurricane Watch Issued As Tropical Storm Set To Intensify, Head Toward Northeast. Some New Yorkers Prepare For Evacuations)

Cuomo announced Aug. 10 his decision to resign in the aftermath of the damning report by New York Attorney General Letitia James that found serial sexual harassment by Cuomo. The resignation was to go into effect in 14 days following the announcement.

Democratic New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to fill Cuomo’s position Tuesday.