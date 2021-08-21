Freedom-Loving Horse Escapes Race Track, Found Galloping Along Highway

Indiana authorities rescued a race horse galloping along Highway US-41 after it escaped Ellis Park in Henderson County, Kentucky, Saturday afternoon.

A race, set to begin at 12:50 p.m., paused after the horse, named Bold and Bossy, bucked the equestrian off of her back and escaped the facility, managing to find her way onto Highway 41 outside of Evansville, Indiana, Eyewitness News reported. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham, along with other officials, safely stopped the horse at the Evansville Water Department near Vanderburgh County.

A witness filmed Bold and Bossy galloping on the side of the highway from the passenger seat of a vehicle before officials tracked her down.

Just in: Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News a race horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It traveled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department. pic.twitter.com/YWbaklhDaO — Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) August 21, 2021

A horse ambulance arrived shortly after the rescue and returned the 2-year-old horse to Ellis Park’s barn area, according to the outlet. Ellis Park officials found that Bold and Bossy suffered from minor cuts and scrapes, a Vanderburgh County deputy said. (RELATED: Escaped Cow Goes On A Rampage At A Hospital In Colombia)

A state veterinarian checked Bold and Bossy, who reported that she is in good condition, however, the horse did not participate in Saturday’s horse race, originally set to be her first, due to the incident, Evansville 44 News reported.

Michael Ann Ewing, Bold and Bossy’s owner-trainer, shipped the horse to Ellis Park from his base in Lexington, Eyewitness News reported. The owner expressed his gratitude to those who rescued the animal, saying that she is “doing well.”

“You think of all the silly baby things that are going to go wrong,” Ewing said. “But she’s doing well. Thank God for all the people who jumped in to go find her.”