C.J. Stroud Officially Named Ohio State’s Starting Quarterback

C.J. Stroud is the starting quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Stroud, who was always believed the most likely option for OSU under center, was officially named the team’s starting quarterback Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll get his first snaps of the season when the Buckeyes open their season September 2 against Minnesota.

Stroud has never started a game in his college career, but the hype surrounding the young man is absolutely massive.

Pretty much everyone expects Stroud to be the next superstar in Columbus, and he’s taken another step towards that by winning the starting job.

He’s athletic, throws a great ball and can 100% win you big games.

Once again, the Buckeyes are loaded with an absurd amount of talent, and we all know winning and losing starts and ends with the quarterback at the college level.

With Stroud under center, OSU should be primed and ready for another huge year.

As a Wisconsin fan, I respect everyone and fear no one. I look forward to seeing Stroud and the rest of his squad in the B1G title game!