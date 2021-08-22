Biden To Discuss ‘Close Coordination On Afghanistan Policy’ In Meeting With G7 Leaders

President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting with G7 leaders Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan, the countries’ evacuation efforts and plans on humanitarian assistance, according to a Sunday press release.

“The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, and other vulnerable Afghans,” the statement issued by White House press secretary Jen Psaki read.

The upcoming summit will be a logical continuation of phone calls Biden had with his fellow G7 leaders at the outset of a rapid progression of the Taliban takeover, Psaki said.

Psaki: “President Biden will virtually meet with G7 leaders on August 24th. The leaders will discuss continuing our close coordination on Afghanistan policy and evacuating our citizens, the brave Afghans who stood with us over the last two decades, & other vulnerable Afghans.” pic.twitter.com/58K7okoRRu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 22, 2021

Biden canceled his weekend plans to travel to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, choosing instead to remain in Washington amid the crisis in Afghanistan, the White House announced Friday.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, issued a security alert Saturday, advising American citizens in the country against traveling to the airport due to “potential security threats.” (RELATED: Biden Administration Reportedly Charging American Citizens Thousands For Evacuation Out Of Afghanistan)

The president vowed Wednesday to keep the U.S. troops in Afghanistan past his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline in order to evacuate all Americans who are currently in the country.

As of Thursday, Americans stranded in the country were informed that they could have to pay more than $2,000 to board an evacuation flight, despite the State Department’s claims of no such intended charges.