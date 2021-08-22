Justin Fields Gets Destroyed By A Massive Hit Against The Bills

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got obliterated Saturday against the Bills.

The first round draft pick and former Ohio State star got hit by linebacker Andre Smith, and the video is pure violence.

Give it a watch below.

Justin Fields: The NFL actually seemed kinda sl…. pic.twitter.com/zfjMCahB54 — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) August 21, 2021

That hit is pure violence and there’s simply no other way to put it. That’s the kind of hit that gets you seriously hurt.

What the hell was Justin Fields’ offensive line doing? Smith went through untouched and absolutely decimated the dual-threat passer.

If I was Fields, I would be absolutely furious.

Justin Fields lost his helmet and headband on this hit 😮 pic.twitter.com/sX0VRW8RyH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2021

Even though it was a great hit, why are we taking a guy’s helmet off in the preseason? These games mean nothing.

While I’m all for playing hard, players need to use our heads at the same time. Taking out Justin Fields in this manner is just not necessary or smart.

