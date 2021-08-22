REPORT: Court Orders Clinton Portis To Be Arrested After Allegedly Not Paying Nearly $150,000 In Child Support

The authorities reportedly want to speak with Clinton Portis.

According to the Alachua Chronicle, a court has ordered the former NFL star running back to be arrested after he allegedly hasn’t paid $147,962.49 in child support. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Portis, who currently lives in Gainesville, is accused of not making a single payment since being ordered to in 2015, and he’s also accused of failing to appear in court when ordered to, according to the same report.

The former Redskins player will be free and clear once he pays $148,032.49 to cover the child support and the sheriff’s fee.

Portis declared bankruptcy in 2015 after making more than $40 million during his successful NFL career.

Obviously, Portis has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is a very tough look for Portis if it’s true. It’s even worse when you look at his Instagram and he appears to be living the life!

Being considered a deadbeat dad is a great way for your reputation to get ruined beyond repair. If the allegations are true, then Portis is going to have a very tough time shaking them off.

Hopefully, he gets everything figured out because you definitely don’t want to be involved in a situation like this one.