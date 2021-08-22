Off-Duty Police Officer Killed By Gunmen At Restaurant

Everett Briscoe, an off-duty New Orleans police officer, was killed at a Houston restaurant Saturday afternoon, according to 4WWL.

Briscoe was eating on the patio of Grotto Ristorante when two gunmen demanded diners turn over their belongings, according to 4WWL. After diners handed over their belongings, one of the gunmen fatally shot Briscoe. The two gunmen also shot and critically wounded another diner.

.@NOPDChief Shaun Ferguson confirmed today that New Orleans Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, was killed in a shooting at a Houston restaurant yesterday. https://t.co/hH3m8GF6he pic.twitter.com/dmYrAsuxSd — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 22, 2021

“He was a good one. He was a great officer, a great friend. That’s the kind of person he is — if you were in need, he’d give you the clothes off his back,” New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said about Briscoe, reported 4WWL. (RELATED: Off-Duty Security Guard Shot After Trying To Prevent Person From Entering Wawa At Capacity)

“My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted Saturday.

New Orleans City Councilman Jay Banks asked people to help stop the violence. “If I had the answer, I promise you I would have done it,” Banks said, reported 4WWL. “I don’t know how to stop it. Tell me how, and I will.”

Houston police began searching for the two gunmen shortly after the shooting Saturday. They have yet to locate the two suspects, according to 4WWL.