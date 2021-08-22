Editorial

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans watches the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been hit with some unfortunate coronavirus news.

According to multiple reports, the head coach of the Titans informed the media Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hopefully, Vrabel is doing fine and it doesn’t sound like it’s a serious situation at all. If it was, I doubt he’d just be chatting about it with the media.

He’s in great shape and he’s relatively young for a head coach. All things considered, I have no doubt that Vrabel will make it out of the woods just fine.

Having said that, Vrabel testing positive is a reminder that we’re not done with the war against coronavirus just yet.

Even though the NFL has done an amazing job of beating back COVID-19 to ensure games happen, guys are still testing positive.

There’s still work to be done.

Let’s all hope Vrabel is back to normal ASAP!