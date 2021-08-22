Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been hit with some unfortunate coronavirus news.

According to multiple reports, the head coach of the Titans informed the media Sunday afternoon that he’s tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel announced he has tested positive for COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2021

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel just said on a Zoom call he’s tested positive for COVID. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) August 22, 2021

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel just announced to reporters over zoom he has tested positive for Covid. The team just returned to Nashville last night after 3 days in Tampa Bay practicing with the Bucs. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 22, 2021

Hopefully, Vrabel is doing fine and it doesn’t sound like it’s a serious situation at all. If it was, I doubt he’d just be chatting about it with the media.

He’s in great shape and he’s relatively young for a head coach. All things considered, I have no doubt that Vrabel will make it out of the woods just fine.

COVID just tested positive for Mike Vrabel — Will Compton (@_willcompton) August 22, 2021

Having said that, Vrabel testing positive is a reminder that we’re not done with the war against coronavirus just yet.

Even though the NFL has done an amazing job of beating back COVID-19 to ensure games happen, guys are still testing positive.

There’s still work to be done.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel announces he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine pic.twitter.com/VZ56AqlXiR — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 22, 2021

Let’s all hope Vrabel is back to normal ASAP!