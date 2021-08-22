USA Today Projects Wisconsin As One Of The Eight Teams ‘Most Likely’ To Make Their First Playoff Appearance

USA Today believes Wisconsin might be in for a special football season.

The outlet recently released a list of the eight teams "most likely" to make their first playoff appearance, and the Badgers were on it.

USA Today wrote the following in part about Wisconsin’s outlook:

Assuming Mertz develops in his second year as starter, the offense could have its best passing threat since Russell Wilson’s one season in 2011. The defense is again going to be great after finishing in the top 10 in scoring for the sixth time in seven seasons. Any run to contention will require a fast start with Penn State and Notre Dame among the first three games.

It’s hard to disagree with USA Today’s assessment of the situation. The Badgers are primed for a monster year and if we’re ready to make the playoff, it’s this season.

Graham Mertz has another offseason of development under his belt, the defense is loaded and our skill position players on offense should be ready to roll.

It’s always hard to know what will happen, but I’m very optimistic.

The football season is almost here, and lots of people are asking what I think Wisconsin will do this year. The answer is simple. I expect absolute domination in the Big Ten. Anyone who doubts me, bookmark this tweet and see me in December. We’ll see who is laughing then. pic.twitter.com/EbSjXo7LnK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 2, 2021

Wisconsin fans are excited for the season and we’re ready to make the playoff. We’re ready to embrace a team chasing a national title.

We’ve been right on the edge several times, but we’ve never been able to punch our ticket. That can all change this year.

I feel good in my bones, gentlemen. I hope you do too!