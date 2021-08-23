Man Breaks Up With His Girlfriend On The Jumbotron Of A Minor League Baseball Game

One man had a very bold plan for breaking up with his girlfriend.

In a photo blowing up the internet, a man named Tim put a message on the jumbotron that it was "over" with his girlfriend Alyssa.

According to Barstool Sports, the incident occurred during an Akron Rubberducks game. You can see a photo of the jumbotron below.

Imagine getting broken up like this pic.twitter.com/2jnzqYqueN — Daniela Marulanda (@dani_phantom10) August 21, 2021

I believe there’s a word to describe guys like Tim and that word is king. The man is an absolute king by any and all metrics.

You have to have guts made of steel to pull a move like this, but I’m more than here for it. This is the kind of content I live for.

As a betting man, I’d bet that Tim had been waiting a long time for this moment. He’d probably met his limits months ago.

Yet, he just couldn’t find the perfect time. Then, when the iron was hot and with tons of fans around at a minor league baseball game, he unleashed his diabolical plan.

there’s actually video of this (sorta) pic.twitter.com/dzc7UugN0Y — Will Hoefer (@whoeferbaseball) August 21, 2021

If you don’t understand why this is awesome, then I just don’t know what to tell you. It’s hands down one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Props to Tim for becoming an internet hero!