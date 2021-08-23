Ibram X. Kendi Reportedly Signs Multi-Genre Development Deal With Boat Rocker Studios

Boston University professor and popular “antiracist” Ibram X. Kendi reportedly signed a multi-genre development deal with Boat Rocker Studios on Monday, the production company behind several hit network TV shows.

Boat Rocker was behind hit network shows such as TBS’s extreme talent show, “Go-Big Show,” the Nickelodeon animated series “The Loud House” and its spin-off “The Casagrandes,” the Paramount singing competition “Lip Sync Battle” and its Nickelodeon spin-off “Lip Sync Battle Shorties.” They have also produced content for Netflix, Apple TV and Disney Plus. (RELATED: Yet Another Bernie-Supporting, Socialist Millennial Buys A Multi-Million Dollar Home)

“Dr. Kendi is an exceptional writer and visionary thinker, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with him on creating thoughtful, representative projects that inform, entertain, and inspire audiences worldwide,” Katie O’Connell Marsh, vice-chair of Boat Rocker Studios, told Variety. “We can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

“I’m thrilled to work with Boat Rocker to build Maroon Visions where we plan to courageously create outside of the confining narratives and modes of our day,” Kendi said, according to Variety.

The deal is the latest in a series of production deals for Kendi. He signed a deal with Netflix in January to produce three of his works, and recently began a podcast with Pushkin Industries and iHeartMedia titled “Be Antiracist with Ibram X. Kendi.”