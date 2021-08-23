Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Being ‘A Functioning Alcoholic’ In The Early Days Of Relationship With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen opened up about being a “functioning alcoholic” in the early days of her relationship with husband John Legend and revealed she’s been feeling “down lately.”

“We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell’s angels in the east village,” the 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published on Monday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

“John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes,” she added, noting how she sometimes sat at the bar alone and drank. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

“I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic),” Teigen continued. “Then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters. I still can’t wear hats for some reason. I feel like everyone is judging my hat and I end up screaming ‘I KNOW, IT IS STUPID YOU’RE RIGHT’ and they’re like ‘what? we didn’t even say anything???'”

The TV personality explained how she lately she’s been “reminiscing” about their time in New York, as she talked about trying to cope with the loss of their third child, Jack.

“I’m slightly down lately,” Chrissy wrote. “It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!,’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here. Then I realized I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby.”

“I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just…there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she added, before concluding her post by stating that “life is so fucking complicated.”

Teigen recently made headlines after she talked about how she could be canceled “forever” following cyberbullying accusations.