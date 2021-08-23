One Dead, Five Injured In Denver Shooting

One man died and five other people were injured in a shooting in downtown Denver, Colorado, early Sunday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred near a nightclub and music hall as bars were closing in downtown Denver, the Associated Press reported. Two people who sustained serious injuries were immediately taken to a hospital, though their condition was not reported, according to the Denver Police Department.

One man died of his injuries, three people suffered minor injuries and two others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No arrests were made in connection with the incident as of Sunday evening.

“A total of 6 individuals were injured by gun fire. 1 of those victims an adult male, died from his injuries,” the department said in a statement Sunday evening.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a shooting near 19th / Blake St . 2 victims have been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The victims condition is unknown , investigation is ongoing. Updates will be posted as information comes available pic.twitter.com/gqGgkvZvOA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2021

Fourteen people were shot in eight separate incidents around downtown Denver from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8, Westword reported Aug. 9. One person who worked in concessions at Coors Field was fatally shot and one man died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident following the baseball game on Aug. 6. (RELATED: Ten Dead In Boulder Colorado Shooting, Including One Police Officer)

Two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting, Fox News reported. Both suspects were contracted to work in concessions at the stadium at the time of the shooting and one of the suspects allegedly got into an argument with the person who was fatally shot.

Four men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old outside a Denver school on Tuesday, The Denver Post reported. A fifth suspect connected to the group’s alleged crime spree including suspicion of murder, assault and robbery is still at large.

The Denver Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

