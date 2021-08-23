75 Doctors Stage Walkout At South Florida Hospital To Protest Treating Unvaccinated People With COVID

A group of 75 doctors walked out of their hospital Monday morning to protest the overflowing of ICU beds with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reported.

The doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, said they want people to recognize the value of vaccines and ignore misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the shots. Florida’s ICU units are reportedly at 85% capacity, and the state is experiencing a surge of 21% in cases and 28% in hospitalizations in the last 14 days.

Florida doctors protest fatigue from the coronavirus surge. @KerryNBC reports. pic.twitter.com/TwL2NO5Ay9 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 23, 2021

“It’s incredibly frustrating, because we know vaccines are safe and effective,” said emergency room doctor JT Snarski in an interview with “Morning Joe” Monday morning. “Vaccines are safe, and we need to get our communities vaccinated.”

Some of the doctors walked out in the middle of their shifts, MSNBC reported. 72% of Floridians aged 12 and over have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state’s vaccination rate has more than doubled in the last month.

The walkout is part of a growing trend of doctors expressing frustration over treating unvaccinated patients. One Alabama doctor announced last week he would no longer see unvaccinated patients at his practice beginning in October.

The overwhelming majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the country are unvaccinated.