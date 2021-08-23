Editorial

Woman Gets Bitten By An Iguana While Doing Yoga On The Beach

Iguana Bite (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@influencersinthewild/video/6998998950279728390)

Iguana Bite (Credit: Screenshot/TikTok Video https://www.tiktok.com/@influencersinthewild/video/6998998950279728390)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

One woman learned the hard way that the beach isn’t always peaceful.

According to the Daily Star, Twitter user @bahamahoopyogi was on the beach trying to get in some yoga when an iguana had some very different plans. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It ran up on her and bit her hand while she was stretching. You can watch the funny TikTok video from @influncersinthewild below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

@influencersinthewildThat iguana said NO INFLUENCING ##influencersinthewild ##fy ##viral ##xyzbca ##fypシ ##iguana ##yoga♬ original sound – Influencersinthewild

Obviously, this wouldn’t be very funny if she was seriously hurt, but I think it’s clear that @bahamahoopyogi is going to survive. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She even fired some sand at the iguana after getting attacked. Might be too little too late, but at least she fought back! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I honestly always get a kick out of online influencers and people who chase clout getting brought back down to reality. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It never gets old to see. The wild is a crazy place, and believe it or not, animals don’t really care what kind of following you have.

If you get in their way, they’ll take you down.

Season 5 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

Next time, check out your surroundings before firing up the camera to chase some clout!

H/T: Barstool Sports