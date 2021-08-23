Woman Gets Bitten By An Iguana While Doing Yoga On The Beach

One woman learned the hard way that the beach isn’t always peaceful.

According to the Daily Star, Twitter user @bahamahoopyogi was on the beach trying to get in some yoga when an iguana had some very different plans.

It ran up on her and bit her hand while she was stretching. You can watch the funny TikTok video from @influncersinthewild below.

Obviously, this wouldn't be very funny if she was seriously hurt, but I think it's clear that @bahamahoopyogi is going to survive.

She even fired some sand at the iguana after getting attacked. Might be too little too late, but at least she fought back!

This is a absolutely insane loll pic.twitter.com/f5dopuc7Xn — Da Iguana Gal🦎 (@bahamahoopyogi) August 23, 2021

I honestly always get a kick out of online influencers and people who chase clout getting brought back down to reality.

It never gets old to see. The wild is a crazy place, and believe it or not, animals don’t really care what kind of following you have.

If you get in their way, they’ll take you down.

Next time, check out your surroundings before firing up the camera to chase some clout!

H/T: Barstool Sports