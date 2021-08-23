Jake Paul Says His Brother Logan Would Knock Out Myles Garrett In A Fight

Jake Paul is very confident his older brother Logan could destroy Myles Garrett in a fight.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end recently claimed in an interview with Complex that he could take Logan in a fight if the hypothetical ever actually happened. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’d beat the brakes off of Logan Paul, but I have bigger fish to fry. I got a career to take care of,” Garrett claimed in part when talking about a bout against Logan. Well, Jake Paul wasn’t impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett)

“My brother would knock him out. No question,” the younger Paul brother said during an interview with WKYC when discussing Garrett’s comments.

You can watch Jake make his case below.

I’m kind of torn on this one. In a boxing match, I’d lean towards taking Logan Paul. If it’s just a straight up boxing bout, I think Logan likely wins.

He has the necessary training and he’s actually fought several times, including once against Floyd Mayweather.

However, if it’s a bar fight, then I’m not sure Logan lasts long at all. Myles Brown isn’t just bigger than Logan by a substantial margin, but we know the dude can lose it when angry.

Did Jake Paul forget what happened between the Browns star and Mason Rudolph? He smoked him with a helmet!

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

If there are no rules, I truly believe Myles Garrett would lay waste to the older Paul brother, and I don’t think it’d be close at all.

I think Logan would likely get massacred. Outside of boxing experience, Garrett has every advantage.

Myles Garrett doing the unthinkable and unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/Y0UXzrCskn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2019

Let us know who you think would win in the comments below.