‘We Can Bomb The Taliban Back Into The Stone Age’: Lara Logan Says Biden Administration Should Stop ‘Bowing To A Terrorist Group’

Investigative journalist Lara Logan said that the United States could “bomb the Taliban into the Stone Age” and not “deferring” to the terrorist group during Monday’s broadcast of “The Story.”

“What we’ve forgotten is we can bomb the Taliban back into the stone age overnight. They don’t have to be in charge of Kabul,” Logan told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. Logan chided Secretary of State Antony Blinken for saying the Taliban is “in control” of Kabul, saying “the world’s super power [is] bowing to a terrorist group” and adding that the Taliban is “not just any terrorist group,” but the one “responsible for 9/11.” (RELATED: ‘The United States Is In Control Of Its Own Destiny’: Gen. Jack Keane Says US Cannot Allow Taliban To Impede Evacuation Process)

WATCH:

The Fox Nation host found it ironic that on the 20th anniversary of that seminal terrorist attack, the U.S. government is not “holding them accountable” but “deferring to the Taliban.” She claimed that by negotiating with a terrorist group, the Biden administration is allegedly breaking U.S. law “and what has happened is that the American people have been deceived. They’ve been lied to by their leaders.”

“The United States is elevating America’s enemies, including the Taliban but not confined to the Taliban. This is a betrayal not just of the Afghan people,” Logan continued, claiming that the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan has endangered America’s position in the world and its ability to attract allies.

“They’re saying to the world the Taliban is in charge here. We are not really a super power because if we were, we would use our power, which we’re not,” Logan said, adding that she believes there are “literally hundreds of options” to defeat the Taliban and that “we could turn this around in a heartbeat and we’re not doing that.” (RELATED: ‘I’m Stunned’: Gen. Jack Keane Says Biden News Conference ‘Makes No Sense Whatsoever In Terms Of What Reality)

President Joe Biden acknowledged “a lot could still go wrong in Afghanistan” but he still maintained that his withdrawal policy was “logical” and “rational” during an address to the nation Sunday.

The Pentagon remained evasive about the evacuation mission Monday and wouldn’t say exactly how many Americans have been rescued from Kabul. Some refugees fleeing through the country are being vetted for possible ties with terrorist groups.