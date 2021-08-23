Meet the Charming & Supremely Talented Crystal Stokes

Crystal Stokes is a triple threat of outerchiever, innerchiever, and wholechiever. This licensed psychotherapist and certified life coach has a story that many resonate with. Her childhood was a mixture of youthful pleasures such as playing in nature and the hard work of academic, athletic, and artistic pursuits. Her family, school, and social system praised her outer achievements and planted a seed of drive and focus on status, image, performance, and wealth. Of these areas money rose to the forefront.

The Stokes family was very poor, struggling to afford food, heat, and medical care. Stokes describes her shame being so intense that she did not invite friends over for fear of being judged. As a teenager, she vowed to overcome the hardships of financial deprivation. This started a dangerous cycle to find power and safety in wealth.

When she was 16, Stokes ran away from what she calls a dysfunctional family dynamic. This is when, what Stokes calls her “outerchiever” mindset took complete control as a way to stay afloat. Taking a night job as a stocker at a grocery store, Stokes used excessive amounts of coffee to stay awake in class and alcohol to unwind in the evening. This pattern worsened through college as she held 3 part-time jobs while maintaining a full course load as pre-vet/pre-med student.

At the age of 20, Stokes became a personal trainer which led to a battle with burnout, excessive exercise, and dieting as she strived for “perfection.” While she was frequently complimented on her physique and work-ethic, she struggled with the shame of knowing that she achieved the results through unhealthy and dangerous means. Finally, despite family-influenced beliefs that therapy was “pseudoscience” or for “weak people,” Stokes sought out therapy with the hopes of breaking out of the painful cycle. This was the first step along her unexpected journey of becoming a licensed psychotherapist and certified life coach.

Over the course of a year, Stokes healed mentally, physically, and emotionally through a mixture of therapy, yoga, and working with a registered dietician. But she still felt like something was missing as she pondered what her true calling was. When recognizing the power of psychotherapy, she was so intrigued about its tools and practices that she decided to become a psychotherapist herself. Through her healing process Stokes’ role models shifted from “Outerchievers,” focused on external advancements such as wealth or status, to “Wholechievers,” focused on a balance between external and internal advancements, such as relationships, health, and meaning. This planted a seed of awareness that would soon sprout and grow.

During her training to become a psychotherapist, she worked with wealthy clients at a residential treatment center in Palo Alto, CA. Here, Stokes saw a distinctive and disturbing pattern. These prominent doctors, lawyers, and executives were high-performing people who had done everything “right” but were completely miserable. They had enviable careers, homes, wealth, and social status but lacked meaning, health, and deeper relationships.

Stokes knew she was getting a once-in-a-lifetime “wakeup call.” She saw herself in these people and decided to turn her own life around. At this moment, Stokes decided to learn to become a Wholechiever by finding the delicate balance between outerchievement & innerchievement. She moved to Europe where time in France, Austria, Italy, and Spain taught her how to live a good life at a healthy pace; where relationships, relaxation, and fun were prioritized just as highly as professional advancement and financial security.

In 2015 Stokes moved to Santa Barbara, CA and noticed a gap in the mental health system that prevented people from finding the unique combination of support they needed. To remedy this, Stokes opened her personalized private practice: Bespoke, Psychotherapy and Coaching. Today, this licensed psychotherapist and certified life coach shows clients how to balance financial security, professional advancement, and social status with health, robust relationships, and meaning.

Crystal Stokes has been through an extraordinary journey and is driven to show others how to live life as a Wholechiever where one can have their cake and eat it too. Her collaborative approach is a customized and effective addition to the field of mental health.