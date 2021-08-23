Meghan McCain Goes After ‘Craven’ Kamala Harris, Compares Her To Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’

Meghan McCain went after Vice President Kamala Harris and compared her cackle to Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” in the 2019 film.

“This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the ‘Joker’) but she’s the Vice President and she’s hand [sic] ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show, the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Monday to her hundreds of thousands of followers, according to Fox News. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“She comes off so craven,” McCain added, along with a clip of Harris being asked over the weekend about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker) but she’s the Vice President and she’s hand ample time and resources to media train herself out of reacting to every SINGLE crisis situation like she’s walking onto a late night show. She comes off so craven. https://t.co/Vznthwskhl — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2021

In the clip, the VP’s first reaction was to laugh when a reporter shouted to her what her “response was to reports of Americans” being trapped in Afghanistan. However, Harris immediately replied “hold on, slow down everybody” and then got serious and answered the question, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

WATCH:

WATCH: Kamala Harris laughs when a reporter starts to ask her about Americans trapped in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7863Seq36C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

“I want to talk about two things, first Afghanistan,” Harris shared, saying that the administration “couldn’t have a higher priority right now.”

“And in particular our priority is making sure that we safely evacuate American citizens, Afghans who worked with us, Afghans at risk including women and children,” she added. “And that is one of our highest, if not highest, priority right now.”

Phoenix’s character in the hit movie played a psychopathic murderer who would often laugh at inappropriate times, the report noted.

“Do you have plans to visit the border?” VP HARRIS: “Not today” *laughs*

pic.twitter.com/ZpHJFBXwys — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2021

Harris previously made headlines when she laughed after being asked by reporters when she planned to visit the border amid a surge of illegal immigrants.