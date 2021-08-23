Mike Sherrard is the Classic Example of Being a Successful Multitasker

Being a real estate entrepreneur, Mike Sherrard has really established himself in the industry in a rather innovative manner, working as a social media coach and also as a content creator on the side. However, currently, he happens to be the number one ranking YouTuber! This is because most of the time he posts content related to real estate agents and there seems to be a lot of people who really enjoy looking at this kind of content since not every YouTuber is interested in such areas. To be exact, Mike has been training around 3000 people with the help of his social media training, through the social agent Academy.

It is not very easy being a multitasker, but Mike makes a lot of effort into becoming a really innovative individual. he has successfully managed to juggle these jobs and has also combined them in some areas, which have worked out for the better. Since his main area of interest and specialisation happens to be as a real estate entrepreneur, his social media coaching and content creation also rely on it once in a while as he trains a lot of people regularly.

However, this was not always the plan and he initially wanted to become an engineer. Mike Sherrard has always been a very creative person, and there was no doubt that he would achieve great things, even when he was just a young man starting out. The best way, according to him, was to complete 2 degrees and he managed to do that in just a span of three years. The particulars being, mechanical engineering and technology management and entrepreneurship degree. In fact, he even had to move across Canada so that he could work successfully as an engineer.

In the past twelve months, Mike Sherrard has managed to train around 3000 agents on his own, and this has become a huge achievement for him. He had acquired his licence and leadership at eXp Realty Agency. Apart from this, with the help of his excellent skills, Mike Sherrard has built one of the finest and fastest-growing groups by the name of “Agent Wolfpack” to have ever existed in the history of several companies since he expanded across North America and several other countries with the help of his social media platform. Looks like the social media skills have been doing him a lot of justice!

