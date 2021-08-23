Minnesota Unveils Special Black Uniforms For Their Opener Against Ohio State

The Minnesota Gophers will wear some special uniforms for their game against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes and Gophers will get their seasons underway September 2 at Huntington Bank Stadium, and the home squad will be wearing black unis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the announcement video from the Gophers below.

It’s very polite of the Gophers to dress in all-black for their own funeral. It’s a very self-aware decision.

Let’s just all be honest with each other for a moment. Minnesota has next to no shot of winning September 2 against OSU.

They might be lucky if they keep it within a few touchdowns by the time the fourth quarter starts. It’s going to be a massacre.

It’s the perfect occasion to wear black!

Generally speaking, if you wear all black, you better win and win in dominating fashion. Those are the rules of college football.

You can’t wear black and lose. However, in this case, it looks like the Gophers are dressing for their own funeral.

Bold decision!

Make sure to catch the game September 2. It shouldn’t be close, despite Minnesota busting out new uniforms.