‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Videos Shows A Train Falling Off A Cliff

“Mission: Impossible 7” looks like it’s going to be absolutely wild.

In multiple videos from the set circulating online, a train can be seen falling off a cliff as a helicopter trails behind it. Check out a video from the BBC below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Mission: Impossible train crashes into quarry in Stoney Middleton https://t.co/NWi4amvmzS pic.twitter.com/D2YDscuLwl — BBC East Midlands (@bbcemt) August 23, 2021

“Mission: Impossible 7” has had to deal with some major setbacks and delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems like the film with Tom Cruise has been hit with nonstop issues thanks to the pandemic.

‘It Was Very Emotional’: Tom Cruise Defends His Screaming COVID-19 Rant To ‘Mission Impossible’ Crew https://t.co/A92ZxtYrT2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2021

However, I’m glad to see cameras are rolling. Not only are cameras rolling, but we’re now driving trains off of cliffs for Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure.

As a fan of the “M:I” saga, what’s not to love about this situation?

Tom Cruise & Director Chris McQuarrie really sent a train off a cliff in this new behind the scenes set video for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ 🤯pic.twitter.com/S6xDj2JDGG — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) August 22, 2021

As of right now, “Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to drop May 27, 2022. Let’s all hope the movie doesn’t experience any more disruptions!

H/T: BroBible