‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Set Videos Shows A Train Falling Off A Cliff

Mission Impossible (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/DRMovieNews1/status/1429515832992862216)

“Mission: Impossible 7” looks like it’s going to be absolutely wild.

In multiple videos from the set circulating online, a train can be seen falling off a cliff as a helicopter trails behind it. Check out a video from the BBC below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Mission: Impossible 7” has had to deal with some major setbacks and delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It seems like the film with Tom Cruise has been hit with nonstop issues thanks to the pandemic.

However, I’m glad to see cameras are rolling. Not only are cameras rolling, but we’re now driving trains off of cliffs for Ethan Hunt’s latest adventure.

As a fan of the “M:I” saga, what’s not to love about this situation?

As of right now, “Mission: Impossible 7” is scheduled to drop May 27, 2022. Let’s all hope the movie doesn’t experience any more disruptions!

